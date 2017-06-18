Home runs combine with excellent pitching in Brewers win over Padres

MILWAUKEE — Jimmy Nelson struck out 10 in his first career complete game and the Milwaukee Brewers got home runs from Hernan Perez and Manny Pina to edge the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Sunday.

Nelson (5-3) allowed six hits and two walks while throwing 118 pitches in his 89th major league start. He lowered his ERA to 3.39.

Leading off the sixth inning, Perez hit his 10th home run into the Brewers’ bullpen off starter Luis Perdomo (1-4). One batter later, Pina connected on a 1-2 pitch for his fourth of the season to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

Perdomo gave up eight hits and two walks with four strikeouts in six innings. He was helped by three double plays in the first five innings.

San Diego scored in the fifth after Cory Spangenberg reached on an infield single and advanced to second on Nelson’s throwing error. Erick Aybar hit an RBI single.

POIGNANT FATHER’S DAY

Sunday was the first Father’s Day for Padres 2B Yangervis Solarte since his wife, Yuliett, died of cancer on Sept. 17, 2016. She was 31. His three daughters, Yanliett, Yuliett and Yulianna have traveled with him on the road since their school year ended. “Everybody knows what he went through last year with the passing of his wife,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “For me, he’s life and energy every day. He’s that for his girls. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that his girls finally finished school and came out to San Diego and now are with him on the road and all of a sudden he’s hitting. His family gives him life. I know he’s happy that his girls are with him now.”

HOMER HAPPY

There were 17 home runs in the three-game series, nine hit by the Brewers. They have scored their last 15 runs on homers.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: OF Manuel Margot (strained right calf) is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso on Monday. … RHP Trevor Cahill (right shoulder strain) plans to throw a side session Monday and could face live hitters by Thursday, Green said.

Brewers: LF Ryan Braun (left calf strain) is cleared to play, but manager Craig Counsell said the slugger “has got to have confidence to take the next step. We’re just not quite there yet.” Braun is expected to go out on a minor league rehab assignment before rejoining the Brewers.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard (5-7) starts Monday night at Wrigley Field against his former team. Richard is 2-1 in three career games vs. the Cubs.

Brewers: RHP Matt Garza (3-2) opens a four-game series with visiting Pittsburgh. After a strong start, Garza has given up 15 earned runs in his last four outings, a span of 20 innings.