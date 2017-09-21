Homelessness on the rise in Ocean City

Homelessness is on the rise in Ocean City. The Coast Dispatch reporting that complaints about vagrancy are increasing in the town. Police have been aware of a situation since at least February, when they began increased monitoring of spots where homeless people congregate regularly.

The Worcester County Health Department says there has been an increase in homelessness in the county, and that the biggest factors for local people becoming homeless are due to mental illness, leaving an abusive relationship, or drug problems. Officials in the town say they are working on a path forward, trying to balance the needs of the homeless population along with the towns needs to be an attractive tourist destination.