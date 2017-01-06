Honda bike balances itself

Honda’s latest motorcycle is a very easy ride.

The bike is fitted with a system called Riding Assist that autonomously adjusts the steering and angle of the front fork to keep it upright by making thousands of often imperceptible adjustments every second.

Expand / Contract (Honda)

Instead of gyroscopes, it uses compact electric motors, disconnecting the handlebars and coordinating their movement to its operation at speeds under 3 mph. It also has an electric motor in the front wheel hub that allows it to move by itself, so you could feasibly whistle for it to come pick you up like a horse in an old cowboy flick, or just fool your friends with its ghost riding moves.

Unveiled at CES, it’s just a concept at this point, but the tech appears to be very feasible for production, and could be integrated into pretty much any type of motorcycle.