Hong Kong police arrest man after 13 injured in subway fire

Hong Kong authorities say they have arrested a man for arson after a fire broke out in a subway car, injuring 13 people.

Police said there was no evidence to indicate the fire Friday evening was a terror attack. Police District Commander Kwok Pak-chung said the 60-year-old man told rescuers he wanted to set himself on fire.

Videos circulating on social media showed a chaotic scene of the fire inside the subway car and a man lying on the platform as people frantically used clothing to try to put out flames on his pants.

Such incidents are rare in Hong Kong, a wealthy Asian financial center that has a reputation for being safe and has relatively little violent crime.