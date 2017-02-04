Honors for Lt Steven Floyd & Sunday Ceremony on Georgetown Circle

The Department of Correction graduated and assigned 39 employees from its Correctional Employee Initial Training Academy on Friday. Also during Friday’s ceremony, Commissioner Perry Phelps presented to the son of Stephen Floyd a DOC Medal of Valor and announced the posthumous promotion of Sgt Floyd to the rank of Lieutenant.

Georgetown officials invite everyone to the Circle at 1pm on Sunday to honor the life and legacy of now Lt. Steven Floyd, who died during the hostage situation last week at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. The community will honor Lt Floyd as well as show our respect and support to all our Correctional Officers.