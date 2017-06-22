Hornets select high-scoring Kentucky guard Malik Monk with No. 11 pick

The Charlotte Hornets selected high-scoring University of Kentucky shooting guard Malik Monk as the No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The last time the Hornets picked a guard in the lottery portion of the draft was with Kemba Walker, the ninth overall pick in 2011. That pick turned out well for the franchise and the explosive ability of Monk creates high expectations for the Hornets’ future backcourt.

Monk provides the offensive firepower the Hornets needed as one of the best shooters in the draft.

In his lone collegiate season, Monk averaged 19.8 points with 40-percent shooting from 3-point range — and his offensive skillset was on full display in his 47-point game against the eventual national champion North Carolina Tar Heels.

One downside is his 6-foot-3 frame, which is considered small for an NBA shooting guard. But with the losses of wing Marco Belinell and big man Mason Plumlee — both sent to the Atlanta Hawks in a trade for center Dwight Howard — Monk can potentially provide the offensive spark the Hornets desperately need.

The Hornets needed more scoring help off of the bench last season. Malik Monk is the talented solution to that problem.