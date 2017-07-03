Hornets sign top pick Malik Monk; guard has ankle injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Charlotte Hornets have signed first-round draft pick Malik Monk, the 11th choice in the NBA draft.

Contract terms were not immediately available Monday.

Monk was the Southeastern Conference’s player of the year. The star guard averaged 19.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a freshman at Kentucky.

Monk is not participating in the Hornets’ summer league games because of an ankle injury. He was hurt during workouts before the NBA draft.

