Horse escapes Philadelphia park, gallops through city

Police corralled a runaway horse Friday morning after it escaped from a park in Philadelphia.

The horse, known as Big Mama, got loose from the stables in Fairmount Park sometime before 7 a.m., police said.

WATCH: Big Mama as she’s known is now back with her owner. At noon, how she got out, how far she ran, and hear from the cops who caught her. pic.twitter.com/o8JfuDgRlp — Jan Carabeo (@JanCarabeoCBS3) April 14, 2017

Big Mama galloped through the city streets until she was carrolled at Girard Avenue and Richmond Street in the Fishtown neighborhood about 7:15 a.m.

Police cruisers chased Big Mama down the street before they caught up with the horse. Philadelphia police were able to lure it toward them by feeding her carrots. They then put Big Mama in a trailer.

It’s unclear how she escaped the stable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

