Hortonworks Shares Rally On Narrower-than-expected Loss

Hortonworks Inc. shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the business software company turned in a narrower-than-expected loss for the quarter. Hortonworks shares jumped 12% to $11.41 after hours. The company reported an adjusted fourth-quarter loss of 50 cents a share on revenue of $52 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast a loss of 60 cents a share on revenue of $48 million. Hortonworks forecast revenue of $52 million for the first quarter, and between $235 million and $240 million for the year. Analysts expect $52 million for the first quarter, and $234.7 million for the year.

