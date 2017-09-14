Hoskins goes the opposite way for HR No. 18

Hoskins is the fastest player on record to hit 18 homers, needing only 34 games to reach the mark. Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez had been the previous fastest, hitting his 18th and 19th homers in his 45th career game.

Hoskins crushed an 0-2 fastball from Worley. The ball left his bat at 101.2 mph and traveled a projected 391 feet.