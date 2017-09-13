Hoskins' hot hitting out of this world

“He’s an alien,” said Williams, whose walkoff double in the 15th won it. “He’s not human. That’s not real. That’s crazy. And I’m hitting behind him, too, and I’m just constantly watching him and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God.'”

Williams’ walk-off double

MIA@PHI: Williams walks it off for Phils in the 15th

Nick Williams laces a walk-off double into the left-field corner for a 9-8 Phillies win in the bottom of the 15th

“That guy is pretty good himself, too, so I guess we can be alien friends,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins’ 34 RBIs are tied for third in a player’s first 32 games. Ted Williams had 36 RBIs in his first 32 games in 1939. Albert Pujols had 35 RBIs in his first 32 games in 2001.

Williams and Pujols, then Hoskins.

Not a bad list to be on, huh?

Hoskins crushed a solo homer into the second deck in left field in the seventh inning against Marlins right-hander Dustin McGowan. The ball left Hoskins’ bat at 106.2 mph and traveled a projected 431 feet, according to Statcast™.

Hoskins then hit a two-out solo homer to center field in the 10th to tie the game, 8-8. It left his bat at 103 mph and traveled 413 feet.

“My biggest disappointment was that Hoskins didn’t hit his third home run to win the game,” Phillies manager Pete Mackanin joked. “That kind of disappointed me.”