HOSPITAL ON LOCKDOWN Suspected shooter in custody at NH hospital

A suspect was arrested on the campus of Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center Tuesday following an active shooter alert that sent New Hampshire’s largest hospital into lockdown.

It was not immediately clear whether there were injuries or fatalities.

Police in the town of Lebanon confirmed that one suspect was arrested at approximately 2:30 p.m., an hour after the initial alert. Earlier, police said they had been looking for a man with salt-and-pepper blond hair who was wearing a red camouflage shirt.

One hospital employee told WMUR that the hospital had issued a “code silver” alert, indicating that someone was possibly being violent with a weapon. Another employee told WCAX that an alert flashed on computer monitors saying that there was an active shooter in the fourth-floor intensive care unit.

The hospital urged everyone on the main campus to evacuate or shelter in place. One hospital employee told WMUR that patients with wheelchairs and others needing assistance were helped into a parking lot.

Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokesman Mike Barwell told local media that the hospital had reported an “incident” to police, but would not elaborate further.

All schools in Lebanon were placed on lockdown in response to the incident.