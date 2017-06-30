HOSPITAL SHOOTING Doctor opens fire inside Bronx hospital, at least 1 dead, 6 injured

A female physician was killed at a Bronx hospital on Friday after a doctor opened fire at his former workplace, wounding several people before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The gunman, identified by police as Dr. Henry Bello, pulled out a rifle from under his white lab coat and shot multiple people at Bronx-Lebanon Hospital shortly before 3 p.m. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, cops said.

The shooting was an “isolated incident” and not related to terrorism, according to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The fire system in the building was activated after the shooter tried to light himself on fire, New York Police Commisioner James O’Neil said. Bello was later found dead from the self-inflicted gunshot.

Officers searched the building floor by floor before discovering the gunman dead inside the building. Bello had opened fire on the 16th and 17th floors, police said. There was no immediate word on a motive, and it was not clear when he last worked at the hospital.

“At this point there is a lot we are piecing together,” de Blasio said. “There are many, many details that we are still putting together.”

Five people were seriously hurt, one of whom was shot in the leg.

The FBI currently has “a couple” of agents on scene, but the NYPD is still the lead.

President Donald Trump was made aware of the incident.

“We had a real tragedy here in the Bronx this afternoon,” de Blasio said.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.