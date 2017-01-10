17.2 F
Hostage situation at credit union on Univ. of Alabama campus

By FOX News -
Police raced to the credit union in Tuscaloosa.  (Fox 6)

DEVELOPING –  A suspect reportedly took hostages at a credit union on the campus of the University of Alabama Tuesday, sparking a tense standoff with armed police and a SWAT team.

Hostage negotiators are on the scene at the Alabama Credit Union, not far from the university’s law school in Tuscaloosa, the FBI told Fox 6.

The university sent out a campus-wide alert warning people to stay away.

Details on what sparked the apparent hostage-taking were unclear. “It didn’t come in as a robbery,” police Lt. Teena Richardson told Al.com. “We don’t know what the issue is.”

It started around 8:30 a.m., before the credit union was set to open.

SWAT team officers were seen with guns drawn.

