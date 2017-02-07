Hot-shooting Vanderbilt downs Arkansas, 72-59

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Nolan Cressler scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures as Vanderbilt shot 52.2 percent (24 of 46) on its way to a 72-59 win over Arkansas on Tuesday night.

Riley LaChance, Jeff Roberson and Luke Kornet each added 12 points for the Commodores (12-12, 5-6 Southeastern Conference), who finished 12 of 23 on 3-pointers – the 11th time this season they have made 10 or more from behind the arc in a game.

LaChance had three of the 3-pointers as did Joe Toye, who added 11 points for Vanderbilt.

The loss is the second straight and third in the last four games for the Razorbacks (17-7, 6-5), who were led by Dusty Hannahs’ 24 points on 10-of-19 shooting. Moses Kingsley also finished in double figures with 11 points for Arkansas.

