As our hour-by-hour Daytona 500 Countdown continues leading up to the 59th running of the Great American Race Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. ET on FOX, we look back on Pete Hamilton’s first career win.

Hamilton drove a Petty blue Plymouth Superbird to victory in the 1970 Daytona 500, becoming only the third driver to win his first Premier Series race in NASCAR’s biggest event at the time, joining Tiny Lund and Mario Andretti.

