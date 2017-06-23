House Intel panel will interview former Clinton campaign manager

Fox News has confirmed that the House Intelligence Committee plans to interview John Podesta, former White House Chief of Staff and 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign chairman, in the coming days.

Podesta’s hacked email account is a key part of the probe into possible Russian meddling in the 2016 election and is expected to be the primary focus of the closed-door meeting.

The panel met this week with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in closed session.

CNN reported the meeting will take place sometime next week. The specific time and location of the interview remains unclear. However, it would not be out of the ordinary for the Intelligence Committee to conduct such transcribed interviews away from Capitol Hill and at unspecified times.