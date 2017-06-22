House Speaker Ryan wants Senate to act on health care

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., conceded on Thursday he had only been briefed on the Senate’s version of ObamaCare repeal, but hopes that they will act quickly to pass it.

“Believe me, I know how hard this process is from personal experience. From what I understand, their bill tracks in many ways along the lines of the House bill. I think that’s very good,” said Ryan during his weekly press conference.

Senate Republicans rolled out their health care proposal Thursday morning. Much of Capitol Hill was still digesting the 142-page proposal.

Asked whether any “red flags” had been raised about it, Ryan said nothing had caused any alarms so far.

He said it was good news the Senate was going about its process, but did not want to “opine” on the details.

Noting that ObamaCare is in a “tailspin,” Ryan stressed that what is most important is keeping the legislative process moving along.

“I think the bottom line is I want them to pass the bill so we can get on with keeping our promise,”to repeal and replace ObamaCare,” Ryan said.