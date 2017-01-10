32 F
Houston-area man says deputies mistook cat litter for meth

CYPRESS, Texas –  A Houston-area man says sheriff’s deputies conducted faulty field tests on cat litter they found in his vehicle, which they determined was methamphetamine.

Ross Lebeau was charged with possession of a controlled substance following the Dec. 5 traffic stop, but court documents show the case was dismissed last week because the material was not an illicit substance.

Lebeau told the Houston Chronicle for a story this week that his father had placed the cat litter in the sock as a way to absorb moisture and keep the car’s windows from fogging.

The Harris County sheriff’s office says deputies smelled marijuana coming from the car and conducted a search. Officials say marijuana was found in the console and Lebeau never identified what was in the sock.

