Houston Baptist leads most of way, beats SE Louisiana 81-74

HOUSTON (AP) Colter Lasher scored 22 points and Houston Baptist led most of the way in an 81-74 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night.

Lasher was 8 of 14 from the field, and the senior is 19 points shy of 1,000 for his career. Josh Ibarra added 16 points for Houston Baptist (6-7, 2-1 Southland Conference). Braxton Bonds had 11 points and Alex Fountain chipped in 10 points.

Moses Greenwood scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting to lead Southeastern Louisiana (9-7, 2-1). James Currington had 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Davon Hayes added 11 points but missed all five 3-point attempts.

The Huskies took the lead for good five minutes into the game and built a 41-32 halftime lead. Southeastern Louisiana pulled to 49-44 with 11 minutes left but didn’t get closer.