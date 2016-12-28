Houston holds UConn to 12 points in 1st half, wins 62-46

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Rob Gray scored 20 points and Houston held UConn to 12 first-half points in a 62-46 victory on Wednesday.

Danrad Knowles and Damyean Dotson each added 10 points for the Cougars (10-3), who never trailed in the American Athletic Conference opener for both schools. Houston dominated in the paint, outscoring UConn 26-12.

Christian Vital led UConn (5-7) with 15 points, while Vance Jackson and Rodney Purvis each had 12. For the second time this season, the Huskies were held without a block as 7-foot center Amida Brimah played just 14 minutes due to foul trouble.

The Huskies were just 3-for-21 shooting from the field in the first half to go with nine turnovers and just one assist. UConn shot 33.3 percent overall and had just four turnovers in the second half, but trailed throughout by double digits.

The Cougars reeled off an 11-0 stretch to move ahead 16-5 as the Huskies failed to make a basket for over eight minutes. Houston closed out the half with a 15-1 run for a 36-12 lead. The Cougars made 14 of 26 shots and all six scorers shot at least 50 percent. Gray led the way with 10 points.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: Coach Kelvin Sampson is 7-3 all-time against the Huskies with wins over them while at Houston (3-1), Indiana (1-1) and Oklahoma (3-1).

UConn: The Huskies played with only seven scholarship players as starting point guard Jalen Adams (concussion) was out of the lineup. Adams suffered his injury last Friday against Auburn.

UP NEXT

Houston: The Cougars continue their road swing in the AAC with a stop on Saturday at South Florida before returning home to host two straight.

UConn: The Huskies hit the road for their next two conference games, starting with Tulsa on Saturday.