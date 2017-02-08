Houston Texans: Guard

By news@wgmd.com -
9

It’s a position that’s unsexy but significant—especially for a team that must cover for its quarterback with a remedial passing game and a heavy emphasis on running the ball. Left guard Xavier Su’a-Filo, whom the Texans infamously selected at the top of the second round ahead of quarterback Derek Carr in 2014, hasn’t worked out. The 6′ 4″, 320-pound Su’a-Filo can get into his pull-blocks well (he stays tight to the other blockers as he moves behind them), but landing those blocks is a different story. He is neither nimble nor powerful, and he almost certainly won’t be re-signed when his rookie deal expires after 2017 because he’s also erratic in pass protection. And so is right guard Jeff Allen.

This article originally appeared on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR