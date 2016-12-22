Houston Texans Morning Huddle–Brown Wins Award

Here are your daily Houston Texans stories for Thursday:

Duane Brown wins Ed Block Award from Houstontexans.com

The Houston Texans have selected T Duane Brown as the 2016 Ed Block Courage Award winner. Recipients are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize extra efforts both on and off the field and their ability to overcome great adversity. Brown tore his quadriceps tendon in last year’s regular-season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars and was forced to undergo surgery to repair the injury in early January 2016. The nine-year NFL veteran rehabbed the surgically repaired leg for nearly nine months before returning to the field this season against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

Hard to go wrong with this selection. Brown had been an anchor for this team for years and not gotten hurt so to see him recognized like this shows what he has meant to this franchise.

O’Brien has not given up on Osweiler by Garret Heinrich, CBS Houston

“We have not given up on Brock Osweiler and I told him that,” Texans head coach Bill O’Brien told Mike Meltser and Seth Payne on Mad Radio on SportsRadio 610 on Wednesday morning. “I think Tom is spinning the ball pretty good and we need to move the ball and I think Tom gives us a chance to that this week and Brock needs to be ready to play.”

Sounds like a lot of coach-speak to me. What else is O’Brien supposed to say, “yeah we spent $72 million dollars on a guy who can’t play”? They can’t say that. Of course, you want to give guys second chances, but at the same time you need results.

Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions his rookie season. This is Osweiler’s first year starting full time, so people who didn’t expect any growing pains had unrealistic expectations. I’m not saying that Osweiler is going to get on Peyton’s level anytime soon. But sometimes people need to remember Rome was not built in a day.

Depending on how well Savage plays, I think Osweiler will have a chance to win his job back in the offseason. If Savage looks mediocre over the last two games, I would not be surprised if another guy was brought in to provide more competition.

