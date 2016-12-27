Houston Texans Morning Huddle–Texans Contenders?

Here are your daily Houston Texans stories for Tuesday:

Texans are not contenders by Gary Davenport, Bleacher Report

The Houston Texans received an early Christmas gift on Saturday. Thanks to a listless performance from the Indianapolis Colts and a brutal injury that befell Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, a murky playoff picture in the AFC South cleared considerably. All the Texans had to do was beat the floundering Cincinnati Bengals and the division title was theirs. Houston cashed in, winning the game 12-10. But amid the smiles and confetti, something is most assuredly rotten in Houston. This win was the Chia Pet of Christmas gifts—an unimpressive effort that did absolutely nothing to change the perception that the Texans’ playoff run will be short-lived.

There is no doubt that it will be an uphill battle for the Texans to make a run in the playoffs. Tom Savage has not been filling up the stat sheet, but he’s been good enough to get the job done. But on Saturday we saw the impact of Lamar Miller not being there.

More from Toro Times

Texans a sneaky contender? by Luis Tirado, Spin Zone

It’s not easy making the NFL Playoffs and, while anything can happen, the Texans can’t help but wonder if they’ll be in another “one and done” situation. Their success boils down to the excellent coaching that Bill O’Brien brings to the table. It’s no secret he has a way to get the most out of his players and they’ll play hard for him undoubtedly.

It’s the playoffs, they say anything can happen. A lot of what happens to the Texans will be determined by who they play in the first round. They could end up playing the Raiders (with Matt McGloin instead of Derek Carr), whom they only lost to by seven in the Mexico City disaster, the Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s wild card game or the Dolphins, who will be in the playoffs for the first time since 2008. Lamar Miller will be motivated for that one for sure.

This article originally appeared on