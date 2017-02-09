Houston Texans: The Best Landing Spot For Tony Romo?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter called the Houston Texans the best fit for soon to be former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo but admits there would be hurdles

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he still has no clue what to do about their former starting quarterback Tony Romo. He can say that all he wants, but the answer is pretty easy: The team is going to have to cut him.

Romo is 36 years old and fresh off two years shortened by broken bones, in addition to some back injury issues in the past. The Cowboys will try and trade him, but no one will bite due to the aforementioned injury problems and an inflated contract. That means he will hit the open market soon and will be free to choose where he feels is the best fit to finish his career.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter via Sports Day Dallas News, the team that makes the most sense for Romo is the Houston Texans.

The best fit would be a winning organization that can protect him with an offensive line and has a chance to be competitive. Denver’s got questions about its offensive line. I think Houston’s got some questions. I think Houston would probably be the best fit to me. Especially on offense.

Of course from there Schefter went on to discuss the issues with Romo being able to stay in state and play for Houston. The biggest of these being the massive contract given out just this past offseason to former Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler. Houston is on the books for $16 million in 2017 alone for Osweiler and would be strapped for cash to sign Romo. However, desperation from a team and the desire for a player to lead a contender can sometimes meet in the middle.

Houston isn’t one of the cap-strapped teams that can’t make moves, they would just have to be creative in what they do. They also would have to deal with the weird dynamic that they could have a backup quarterback making more money than most NFL starters. After watching Osweiler’s performance in 2016 though, it may be something they can live with.

