Chip and Joanna Gaines have long been plagued by divorce rumors and the couple shared how they handle their marriage in the tabloids.

The “Fixer Upper” stars were asked by “Today’s” Jenna Bush Hager Thursday morning how they deal with rumors about their relationship.

“You’re not movie stars. You didn’t grow up in the spotlight. Are you prepared for these types of things,” Hager asked the couple.

They both immediately answered, “No.”

“It’s funny, I mean, when I think about these circumstances, I think they’re hilarious,” Chip said. “I’m like, I can’t believe that these things are happening to us. Because part of me thinks, who would care about that?”

“I think for me, even from the beginning, just because I don’t do great with seeing that kind of stuff, reading into it, I just don’t know what’s going on. So then I’ll hear someone come up to me and say, ‘I hear you and Chip are getting a divorce.’ I’m like, ‘Where did you hear [that]?’ I don’t know any of this is going on,” Joanna shared.

“So we do our due diligence in letting people know as much as we can, ‘This isn’t us. Don’t be scammed,'” Joanna added.