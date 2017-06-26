How a Christian missionary, nearly 100 years old, brought hope to Alaskans

Christian missionaries who are called to share their faith with others often embark on the journey of a lifetime — and leave a lasting impact on the communities they serve.

Some missionaries may minister to others in their neighborhood or on a college campus, while others may travel overseas or to unknown territory.

For 99-year-old Alice Green, the missionary journey started an incredible 72 years ago — when she moved from Denver, Colorado, to the remote village of Savoonga, Alaska.

“She made God, the Holy Spirit and Jesus loving and understanding,” said Jenny Alowa, a retired woman living in Anchorage, Alaska. She recalled celebrating Christmas at the church that Green helped build in the 1950s, the Alaska Dispatch News reported.

More From LifeZette.com

Located on the St. Lawrence Island in the Bering Sea, Savoonga is home to an estimated 700 people.

WHY RELIGIOUS ‘NONES’ MAY HAVE SO MUCH POWER

The Alaska Dispatch News featured a profile of Green this week, which is how her story came to light.

“Carol Combs, a teacher in Savoonga in the 1970s, introduced me to Green,” wrote an Anchorage resident, Charles Wohlforth, in the column.

HOW WELCOMING REFUGEES SAVED A DYING CHURCH

Wohlforth hosts radio shows on Alaska Public Media and noted that Green turns 100 next month. She now lives at the Anchorage Pioneer Home.

She went to seminary to become a Presbyterian church worker. There was no church in Savoonga when she arrived, so she helped build the Savoonga Presbyterian Church and it is still in use today.

Click for more from LifeZette.