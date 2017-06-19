Wide receiver Eric Decker didn’t stay unemployed for long, as the Tennessee Titans signed him to a one-year contract on Sunday. Decker’s wife (Jessie James Decker) is a country singer, so moving to Nashville is the perfect landing spot.

Oh, right – you’re here for the fantasy football impact. Decker is an underrated receiver who averaged 81.5 receptions, 1,085 yards and 10 touchdowns from 2012-15 before injuring his shoulder early last season. He was just about as productive with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Geno Smith as he was with Peyton Manning.

Decker joins Tennessee’s “exotic smashmouth” attack that had the NFL’s fourth-most rushing attempts last season. But you know what? You don’t give weapons like Decker and rookie Corey Davis (and third-round pick Taywan Taylor) to an up-and-coming QB like Marcus Mariota so you can keep running the ball all the time. Look for the Titans to throw more, perhaps landing closer to the middle of the league in attempts than near the bottom again.

Unfortunately for Decker’s fantasy value, he’ll compete with Davis, Rishard Matthews and TE Delanie Walker for Mariota’s attention. The bet here is the Decker will be the Titans’ best fantasy wideout, but not one who will dominate in terms of targets and touchdowns (though he is very good in the red zone). Mariota figures to spread the ball around, and I’ve got Decker at WR34.

As for the other Titans …

Getty Images Tom Szczerbowski