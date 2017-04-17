How does the Premier League top four (and Champions League spot) race look?

Manchester United are flying high after their win over Chelsea, and now they looked primed to make a run at the top four. They have one big advantage on the field in that they’ve only played 31 matches, fewer than everyone in the top seven besides Arsenal. Chasing Manchester City is much easier with a match in hand, just like chasing Liverpool is much easier with two matches in hand. But they’re also in the Europa League, which means they’re facing more fixture congestion than any of their competitors so it’s not all good.

Manchester United FC Man Utd via Getty Images