How Far Away? Start At Key Positions

Three areas of extreme importance in the NFL are offensive line, defensive line and quarterback. The Eagles are well-equipped to compete in 2017 and beyond with all three groups. Let’s take a look at each, starting at the line of scrimmage.
OFFENSIVE LINE
The development this season of rookies But as defenses paid more attention to Graham, the rest of the line did not take advantage of some one-on-one blocking situations. True, opposing quarterbacks made it a point to get the football out quickly to attack the Eagles’ cornerbacks, but there were also times when the Eagles just didn’t get home. Defensive tackle The Eagles also think that There are questions about the rest of the line that will have to be answered in the months ahead. Will the Eagles retain tackle Tackles There is a need to add more to the group, particularly on the edges, but the Eagles have some very good pieces with which to work moving into the future. QUARTERBACK Wentz has been durable, missing only six snaps the entire season, and he’s gotten better and better with his reads and his comfort and the way he works the pocket. No doubt the Eagles will give him a list to work on in the offseason and the coaching staff will emphasize fine tuning his mechanics in the spring and summer, but it’s easy to see Wentz jumping up a bunch in his second season once the offense adds some impact players. The key, and it’s not easy to do, is adding the right players around Wentz. In Head coach Doug Pederson kept just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster this season, developing Those are the core positions in the NFL as we see the playoff teams separating from the rest of the league. The Eagles are 3-4 against teams in the playoffs (with spots to be determined), beating Atlanta, New York Giants and Pittsburgh, with tough losses at Dallas and Detroit and not-so-close losses to Green Bay and at Seattle. How far away are the Eagles? We’re going to talk about that often in the offseason to come. Know, however, that in the trenches and at quarterback, the really key areas to start with in the game, the Eagles are in very good shape.
But as defenses paid more attention to Graham, the rest of the line did not take advantage of some one-on-one blocking situations. True, opposing quarterbacks made it a point to get the football out quickly to attack the Eagles’ cornerbacks, but there were also times when the Eagles just didn’t get home.
Defensive tackle
The Eagles also think that
There are questions about the rest of the line that will have to be answered in the months ahead. Will the Eagles retain tackle
Tackles
There is a need to add more to the group, particularly on the edges, but the Eagles have some very good pieces with which to work moving into the future.
QUARTERBACK
Wentz has been durable, missing only six snaps the entire season, and he’s gotten better and better with his reads and his comfort and the way he works the pocket. No doubt the Eagles will give him a list to work on in the offseason and the coaching staff will emphasize fine tuning his mechanics in the spring and summer, but it’s easy to see Wentz jumping up a bunch in his second season once the offense adds some impact players. The key, and it’s not easy to do, is adding the right players around Wentz.
In
Head coach Doug Pederson kept just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster this season, developing
Those are the core positions in the NFL as we see the playoff teams separating from the rest of the league. The Eagles are 3-4 against teams in the playoffs (with spots to be determined), beating Atlanta, New York Giants and Pittsburgh, with tough losses at Dallas and Detroit and not-so-close losses to Green Bay and at Seattle.
How far away are the Eagles? We’re going to talk about that often in the offseason to come. Know, however, that in the trenches and at quarterback, the really key areas to start with in the game, the Eagles are in very good shape.