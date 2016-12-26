How Far Away? Start At Key Positions





But as defenses paid more attention to Graham, the rest of the line did not take advantage of some one-on-one blocking situations. True, opposing quarterbacks made it a point to get the football out quickly to attack the Eagles’ cornerbacks, but there were also times when the Eagles just didn’t get home.

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox made the Pro Bowl, and while his numbers don’t match up to his performance in 2015, Cox is still a very good and at times game-changing lineman who sees a lot of double teams. Graham and Cox are a strong twosome to build around up front.

The Eagles also think that Vinny Curry , despite his lack of sack numbers, is a presence off the edge. Curry plays hard and he works hard and if he keeps doing that, his sacks will come.

There are questions about the rest of the line that will have to be answered in the months ahead. Will the Eagles retain tackle Bennie Logan , who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March? What about Connor Barwin , who is signed for next season at more than $7 million? His numbers dropped off significantly this season as Barwin made the switch from a 3-4 edge rusher to a right defensive end. Can the Eagles find a way to keep Barwin, who is a role model in so many ways? If not, the Eagles need to add more muscle at the defensive end position.

Marcus Smith has improved a lot in his third season and his first with his hand in the dirt, but he still has played only 21 percent of the snaps with three quarterback sacks. Steven Means has played very little after a strong preseason.

Tackles Beau Allen and Destiny Vaeao factor into the picture as well as both have played well in reserve roles this season.

There is a need to add more to the group, particularly on the edges, but the Eagles have some very good pieces with which to work moving into the future.

QUARTERBACK

Carson Wentz is the franchise quarterback the Eagles haven’t had since the prime days of Donovan McNabb, and the key for Wentz and the offense is to put the right pieces around him. That means the Eagles need playmakers, playmakers and more playmakers to give Wentz more opportunities for big plays than he’s had this season.

Wentz has been durable, missing only six snaps the entire season, and he’s gotten better and better with his reads and his comfort and the way he works the pocket. No doubt the Eagles will give him a list to work on in the offseason and the coaching staff will emphasize fine tuning his mechanics in the spring and summer, but it’s easy to see Wentz jumping up a bunch in his second season once the offense adds some impact players. The key, and it’s not easy to do, is adding the right players around Wentz.

In Chase Daniel , the Eagles have a steady, capable veteran who is a great influence on Wentz and the locker room. Daniel is the right kind of No. 2 quarterback to have on the roster.

Head coach Doug Pederson kept just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster this season, developing Aaron Murray on the practice squad. Is he a quarterback to continue to work with, or will the Eagles add a young prospect in the draft and bring more competition to the position for Training Camp and the preseason? It’s always good to have multiple quarterbacks in the system to use as assets in the future.

Those are the core positions in the NFL as we see the playoff teams separating from the rest of the league. The Eagles are 3-4 against teams in the playoffs (with spots to be determined), beating Atlanta, New York Giants and Pittsburgh, with tough losses at Dallas and Detroit and not-so-close losses to Green Bay and at Seattle.

How far away are the Eagles? We’re going to talk about that often in the offseason to come. Know, however, that in the trenches and at quarterback, the really key areas to start with in the game, the Eagles are in very good shape.