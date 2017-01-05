How former Badgers fared in the NFL in 2016

Some former Badgers players didn’t finish the season on a 53-man roster. A quick rundown:

Jared Abbrederis: Played 5 games with Green Bay before being placed on IR and then waived. He had tryouts with the Bears and Patriots but remains a free agent.

Garrett Graham: Was placed on IR in preseason by Denver.

Darius Hillary: Started on the Bengals practice squad then by Cleveland for one game (he didn’t play). Finished the year on the practice squad for the Browns.

Tyler Marz: Spent the entire season on Tennessee’s practice squad.

Dezmen Southward: Waived off IR before the season by the Colts, had numerous tryouts before being signed to Carolina’s practice squad before the final game.

Joel Stave: Was on the practices squads of Minnesota, Seattle and Kansas City, finishing the year on the latter.

Austin Traylor: Was signed to five practice squads during the year: Dallas, San Diego, New England, Baltimore and Denver, where he finished the year.

chiefs.com