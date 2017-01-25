How Joe Gibbs Inspired The Redskins Before Their Super Bowl XXVI Victory

This is the 25th Anniversary #Redskins Super Bowl win vs #Bills This is what Joe Gibbs said to the team the night before we beat the #Bills pic.twitter.com/WZT5IvfY1S — Charley Casserly (@CharleyCasserly) January 24, 2017

Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of the Redskins winning Super Bowl XXVI. But according to former Redskins general manager Charley Casserly, the game might have been already won the night before.

Casserly gave his account on that legendary night on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” The night before, Jan. 25, 1992, head coach Joe Gibbs wanted to motivate his team in order to win the franchise’s third Super Bowl.

“Men, I wish I was good enough to play in the game tomorrow,” Casserly recalled Gibbs saying, which showed his players how special a moment like playing in a Super Bowl is. Remember, these players and coaches won Super Bowls before and Gibbs wanted to fire up his team.

He then showed players a video of the Bills’ defensive line coach, Chuck Dickerson, who mocked the Redskins’ dominating offensive line, “The Hogs”. Dickerson called them “ugly”, “pigs”, and even singled out Joe Jacoby and Jim Lachey.

“When he shut off that video you could hear a pin drop, the jaws were set, and the game was won right there,” Casserly said.

The players were ready to play after that. All Gibbs had to say was, “Go to your meetings.”

The Redskins went onto the field the next day to dominate the Bills with a 37-24 score and “The Hogs” pushed around Dickerson’s defensive line, gaining 125 rushing yards, including not allowing a sack on quarterback Mark Rypien.