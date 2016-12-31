How LSU Tigers will emerge victorious in Citrus Bowl

On New Years’ Eve, the Louisville Cardinals and the LSU Tigers will square off for the first time ever in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.

Overall, the Tigers are currently ranked No. 19 while Louisville is ranked at No. 15. Both teams are highly motivated to finish the season strong after just missing the College Football Playoff this year.

The Cardinals pose a strong threat to the Tigers, coming into the contest with the top ranked defense in the NCAA. Their offense is equally as stout, with Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson at the helm and a nearly unstoppable run game.

Jackson may not be playing up to his potential though, as he seems to be suffering from a bit of a “Heisman Hangover”.

The Tigers come into the game hot, going 5-2 under new head coach Ed Orgeron. The Tigers have a solid, Dave Aranda coached defense that ranks not at all far behind Louisville. LSU seems to be finally finding their rhythm on offense again as well, something that held the team back before the coaching staff was revamped and before quarterback Danny Etling was under center.

There is no doubt that the Citrus Bowl will be a close, competitive game. The winning team will absolutely have to come up huge on both fronts to get the win.

Based on this, I personally predict that the Citrus Bowl will end in a LSU Football victory: 30-27. The Tigers are favored to win a close, high-scoring game by a number of other networks including CBS Sports as well.

Ultimately, LSU has the stronger coaching staff, a higher motivation level and a clever defense that will be able to hold the formidable Cardinals offense, causing them to fold in the fourth quarter.

Kickoff is set to be at 10 a.m. CT on ABC at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL.

