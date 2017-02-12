How many superstars are in WWE Elimination Chamber?

How many WWE Superstars are in the Elimination Chamber match?

The Elimination Chamber match has become one of the most anticipated ones to take place in WWE. It began with Eric Bischoff introducing the idea in 2002 and debuted at that year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. The initial event saw Shawn Michaels walk out with the World Heavyweight Championship, his first world title since returning from a career-threatening back injury. It was a match that became annual for most of the next 15 years.

For someone to walk out a winner in the Elimination Chamber match, they have to defeat five other Superstars, meaning there are six total entrants. The first two to enter have to wrestle for five minutes, followed by the other Superstars coming into the match in five-minute intervals. During this time, everyone has to look to eliminate each other by pinfall or submission. The last man standing wins whichever title is on the line.

The total of six Superstars in the Elimination Chamber hasn’t changed since its introduction. There have been 12 inside the structure before, but in that case it was tag teams with two in each pod. This came during the WWE Tag Team Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2015. The only other time the world title wouldn’t be defended inside the chamber was at the same show in 2015 with the Intercontinental Championship on the line.

For the 2017 Elimination Chamber match, the competitors will be Dean Ambrose, John Cena, Baron Corbin, the Miz, AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt. They will contend for Cena’s WWE Championship, with the winner moving to WrestleMania 33 to face 2017 Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton. All six of these Superstars will look to cement their spot in WWE’s biggest show of the year, but which one of them will be able to move on?

