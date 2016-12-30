How Miley ended 2016

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are lifting spirits this holiday season!

The couple stopped by the Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego on Thursday for a surprise visit in collaboration with Cyrus’ Happy Hippie Foundation.

@liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn

The “Wrecking Ball” singer teased the “very special day” on Instagram hours before sharing pics from visit, and officially crowning Hemsworth a “happy hippie.”

“Thank you for having us today! Beautiful children everywhere! @liamhemsworth is OFFICIALLY a #happyhippie !!!! @happyhippiefdn,” Cyrus wrote.

Queen Warrior!!!! Yes you are!!!!!

The hospital also shared a video montage from the pair’s visit, along with a Facebook message thanking the duo for bringing “joy and laughter” to the young patients.

From hospital visits to ugly Christmas sweater parties, Cyrus and Hemsworth have certainly had a memorable holiday season. See their sweet Christmas gifts to each other below.