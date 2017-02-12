How Much Does WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 PPV Cost?

How much does it cost to watch the WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 pay-per-view?

The Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will be WWE’s second big main roster show of 2017. This will take place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ.

In the main event, the WWE Championship will be on the line inside the Elimination Chamber. It’s the first time this match will be taking place in nearly two years. John Cena is attempting to win his latest Elimination Chamber bout, but can he successfully retain his belt just two weeks after winning it?

There will be two other titles on the line, as the SmackDown Women’s and Tag Team Championships will be defended by Alexa Bliss and American Alpha, respectively. Will either of them walk out with their belts on Sunday night?

To watch 2017 WWE Elimination Chamber, you can head to WWE.com to order the show. As a new subscriber, you would be able to get the show for free, along with getting one full month for no charge, as well. Once the free trial ends, you will be charged $9.99 per month from the day the subscription began.

However, for those who are unable to order the WWE Network, you can still watch the show on PPV. If you have XFINITY, it will cost $44.99 to watch. For those watching in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, Elimination Chamber will cost you £14.95 and €21.95, respectively, on Sky Sports Box Office. For other prices, please check your local provider.

For however much you decide to pay for Elimination Chamber, it should be an entertaining show on Sunday night. Titles could change hands, moments could be made, and the Road to WrestleMania may be established for the SmackDown brand by the end of the night.

