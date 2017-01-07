How on earth did Seahawks WR Paul Richardson (who?) make this touchdown catch?

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson had a grand total of one postseason catch heading into Saturday’s NFC wild card matchup with the Detroit Lions.

One. Uno. Ein.

That’s OK — Richardson’s second postseason catch will be part of highlight reels for years.

It might be the catch of the year in the NFL.

Richardson, who is seeing an increase in snaps because of the Seahawks’ loss of Tyler Lockett, is a third-year player out of Colorado who had played 52 games in three years but had only two touchdowns.

Because of that, we’re going to ignore what is a pretty clear facemask penalty for now and just enjoy one superb haul.

Update: Richardson is still doing awesome things: