How Ravens Reacted To Super Bowl LI As It Happened

Before the start of the game:

After former Ravens linebacker Courtney Upshaw sacked quarterback Tom Brady on the Patriots’ second drive:

Upshaw!! — Anthony Levine (@ALevine41) February 5, 2017

After Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett got the first of his three sacks:

After the Falcons took a 21-0 lead following an 82-yard pick-six by cornerback Robert Alford:

ATL — Rico Suavee (@ronnie_stanley) February 6, 2017

During Lady Gaga’s halftime performance:

Me: How you know this song?

Daughter: It was on Alvin and the Chipmunks.

Me: #PepsiHalftime #SB51 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017

Maybe I’m a #LadyGaga fan and didn’t know it. Keep catching myself singing along #PepsiHalftime — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017

But was it a catch? I mean, did @ladygaga have complete control of that ball as she went down to the ground?? — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) February 6, 2017

After Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel juked Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler for a 35-yard gain in the third quarter:

Good God #21 eat him up #18 sheesh — KamarAiken11 (@KamarAiken88) February 6, 2017

.@alleniverson would have been proud of that crossover! #SB51 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017

Man ATL offense been doing this all year??..Boy Kyle Shanahan nice like that??…sheeesshhh  — Jerraud Powers (@JPowers25) February 6, 2017

After Jarrett got his second and third sacks of the game:

That’s #2 for 97  — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) February 6, 2017

Grady Jarrett is balling! Sheesh! — Trenchwork94 (@Carldavis94) February 6, 2017

After Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan fumbled and the Patriots pulled to within eight points:

60 minute game for those who are unaware. — Keenan Reynolds (@kreynolds_19) February 6, 2017

Buckle your seatbelt #SB51 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017

After Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made a highlight-reel 27-yard catch with 4 minutes, 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter:

Wowoowowowoowowowowow — Keenan Reynolds (@kreynolds_19) February 6, 2017

Julio da truth — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) February 6, 2017

Julio is really the GOAT.. when it’s all said and done in my opinion — Rico Suavee (@ronnie_stanley) February 6, 2017

I’m on the Jugs tomorrow no excuses  — Keenan Reynolds (@kreynolds_19) February 6, 2017

Also can anybody point me to ballet classes in Baltimore? Asking for a friend. — Keenan Reynolds (@kreynolds_19) February 6, 2017

After Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s juggling 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter:

David Tyree circa 2007  — Keenan Reynolds (@kreynolds_19) February 6, 2017

Toughhhhhhhhhhhh catch — KamarAiken11 (@KamarAiken88) February 6, 2017

We’ve. Got. A. Game.  — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) February 6, 2017

Keep poking a giant #SB51 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017

After the Patriots tied the game at 28-28 near the end of regulation:

Best super bowl ever ???? — Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) February 6, 2017

Would love to see Bryant or Gostkowski get a chance to hit the winner. Epic. #SuperBowl — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) February 6, 2017

Speaking of the kickers, Gostkowski has been kicking off great. Setting up their D with excellent field position. — Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) February 6, 2017

Watching history here #SB51 overtime — Ray Lewis (@raylewis) February 6, 2017

Near the end of overtime, after a pass interference call against the Falcons:

Horrible call!!! Especially after the high low block that they didn’t call on Jones lol — Zachary Orr (@ZO35) February 6, 2017

After the Patriots’ win:

Wowwwwwwww!!! I have no other words — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady….you are the  — Jerraud Powers (@JPowers25) February 6, 2017

Tom Brady really did that!! Wow!! 31 unanswered !!!! — Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) February 6, 2017

Best game I have ever seen! Happy for my guy @SweetFeet_White !!!!! — Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) February 6, 2017

Im glad that’s over with. Great game but looking forward to a new season and opportunities….. — KamarAiken11 (@KamarAiken88) February 6, 2017

Tom sealed the deal as GOAT. He needs to retire now — Rico Suavee (@ronnie_stanley) February 6, 2017