How Ravens Reacted To Super Bowl LI As It Happened

Before the start of the game:
Let’s go Falcons
—
Zachary Orr(@ZO35) February 5, 2017
After former Ravens linebacker Courtney Upshaw sacked quarterback Tom Brady on the Patriots’ second drive:
Upshaw!!
— Anthony Levine (@ALevine41) February 5, 2017
Get em Shaw!!
—
Kyle Juszczyk(@JuiceCheck44) February 5, 2017
After Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett got the first of his three sacks:
That’s it Nephew!!! @GradyJarrett
— Ray Lewis (@raylewis) February 5, 2017
Defense wins championships…or at least 1st quarters of championships. #SB51
—
Benjamin Watson(@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017
After the Falcons took a 21-0 lead following an 82-yard pick-six by cornerback Robert Alford:
ATL
— Rico Suavee (@ronnie_stanley) February 6, 2017
21 Skunk
—
Michael Campanaro(@MikeCamp_12) February 6, 2017
During Lady Gaga’s halftime performance:
Me: How you know this song?
Daughter: It was on Alvin and the Chipmunks.
Me: #PepsiHalftime #SB51
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017
Maybe I’m a #LadyGaga fan and didn’t know it. Keep catching myself singing along #PepsiHalftime
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017
But was it a catch? I mean, did @ladygaga have complete control of that ball as she went down to the ground??
—
Justin Tucker(@jtuck9) February 6, 2017
After Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel juked Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler for a 35-yard gain in the third quarter:
Good God #21 eat him up #18 sheesh
— KamarAiken11 (@KamarAiken88) February 6, 2017
.@alleniverson would have been proud of that crossover! #SB51
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017
Man ATL offense been doing this all year??..Boy Kyle Shanahan nice like that??…sheeesshhh
—
Jerraud Powers(@JPowers25) February 6, 2017
After Jarrett got his second and third sacks of the game:
That’s #2 for 97
— Ray Lewis (@raylewis) February 6, 2017
Grady Jarrett is balling! Sheesh!
— Trenchwork94 (@Carldavis94) February 6, 2017
that’s 3!!!!! what a night man @GradyJarrett #EFFORT
— Ray Lewis (@raylewis) February 6, 2017
After Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan fumbled and the Patriots pulled to within eight points:
60 minute game for those who are unaware.
—
Keenan Reynolds(@kreynolds_19) February 6, 2017
Buckle your seatbelt #SB51
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017
After Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones made a highlight-reel 27-yard catch with 4 minutes, 40 seconds left in the fourth quarter:
Wowoowowowoowowowowow
— Keenan Reynolds (@kreynolds_19) February 6, 2017
Julio da truth
— Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) February 6, 2017
#GoldJacketCatch @juliojones_11 #SB51
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017
JULIO #amazing
— Anthony Levine (@ALevine41) February 6, 2017
That was nice right there!
—
Breshad Perriman(@B_Perriman11) February 6, 2017
Julio is really the GOAT.. when it’s all said and done in my opinion
— Rico Suavee (@ronnie_stanley) February 6, 2017
I’m on the Jugs tomorrow no excuses
— Keenan Reynolds (@kreynolds_19) February 6, 2017
Also can anybody point me to ballet classes in Baltimore? Asking for a friend.
— Keenan Reynolds (@kreynolds_19) February 6, 2017
After Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman’s juggling 23-yard catch in the fourth quarter:
David Tyree circa 2007
— Keenan Reynolds (@kreynolds_19) February 6, 2017
Toughhhhhhhhhhhh catch
— KamarAiken11 (@KamarAiken88) February 6, 2017
We’ve. Got. A. Game.
— Ray Lewis (@raylewis) February 6, 2017
Keep poking a giant #SB51
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017
After the Patriots tied the game at 28-28 near the end of regulation:
Best super bowl ever ????
— Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) February 6, 2017
Would love to see Bryant or Gostkowski get a chance to hit the winner. Epic. #SuperBowl
— Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) February 6, 2017
Speaking of the kickers, Gostkowski has been kicking off great. Setting up their D with excellent field position.
— Justin Tucker (@jtuck9) February 6, 2017
Watching history here #SB51 overtime
— Ray Lewis (@raylewis) February 6, 2017
Near the end of overtime, after a pass interference call against the Falcons:
Horrible call!!! Especially after the high low block that they didn’t call on Jones lol
— Zachary Orr (@ZO35) February 6, 2017
After the Patriots’ win:
UNBELIEVABLE. GOAT!!!
—
Eric Weddle(@weddlesbeard) February 6, 2017
Wowwwwwwww!!! I have no other words
— Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady….you are the
— Jerraud Powers (@JPowers25) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady really did that!! Wow!! 31 unanswered !!!!
— Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) February 6, 2017
Best game I have ever seen! Happy for my guy @SweetFeet_White !!!!!
— Michael Campanaro (@MikeCamp_12) February 6, 2017
Congratulations @Patriots. Ultimate team. #SB51
— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) February 6, 2017
Im glad that’s over with. Great game but looking forward to a new season and opportunities…..
— KamarAiken11 (@KamarAiken88) February 6, 2017
Tom sealed the deal as GOAT. He needs to retire now
— Rico Suavee (@ronnie_stanley) February 6, 2017
31 unanswered that’s crazy can’t do nothing but tip your hat and pay respect that’s tough to do
— Zachary Orr (@ZO35) February 6, 2017