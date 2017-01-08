How the Golden Globes dissed John Legend

Looks like John Legend isn’t a top priority at the Golden Globes.
The singer’s table card for the evening clearly wasn’t spell checked, and his last name was written incorrectly for the star-studded event.
His wife, Chrissy Teigen, tweeted a photo of Legend holding up his card, showcasing the typo.
Bahahaha loser pic.twitter.com/bYNgxOFM8z
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2017
Earlier in the evening, Legend and Teigen walked the red
carpet together and posed for pics.
Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively
A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on