How the Golden Globes dissed John Legend

By FOX News -
Looks like John Legend isn’t a top priority at the Golden Globes.

The singer’s table card for the evening clearly wasn’t spell checked, and his last name was written incorrectly for the star-studded event.

His wife, Chrissy Teigen, tweeted a photo of Legend holding up his card, showcasing the typo.

Earlier in the evening, Legend and Teigen walked the red
carpet together and posed for pics.

Red carpet relaxation. Photo by @blakelively

A photo posted by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

WGMD Radio
