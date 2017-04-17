How to fix the New York Knicks in six easy steps

You can’t fire Jackson without a replacement lined up. Here, things get complicated.

Owner James Dolan (we’ll get to Jimmy D in a moment) likes hiring big names, because he’s a wealthy NBA team owner with a healthy ego. If his team can’t win games, making headlines is the next best thing.

So cross off any up-and-coming young assistant GM or outside-the-box candidate for the Knicks’ GM job. The next New York front-office leader needs to move the needle and get the job done.

Toronto’s Masai Ujiri has been on Dolan’s radar before, which makes sense. He’d be a perfect hire. But it’s hard to see him leaving the Raptors for this mess of a franchise, unless the Knicks are going to pay him like a player.

Otherwise, the answer is Sam Hinkie, as controversial as that might be. A hefty segment of the Knicks fan base is furious at the very notion. Is New York supposed to tank like the Sixers, bottoming out on purpose for season after season?

No, not really. The Knicks are already pretty bad, for one. Although they did themselves no favors with a few late wins, New York could claim a pretty solid draft pick this year.

More importantly, New York already has Kristaps Porzingis. The whole point of “The Process” was to find a game-changing franchise player. Porzingis fits the bill. The Knicks also have the glamour of the Big Apple to try to lure free agents, something Philadelphia couldn’t boast. Oh, and the chance to make up for Hinkie’s passing on Porzingis the first time would be a nice poetic touch.

Hinkie’s skill, for those wondering what exactly he does, is simple yet crucial: he finds the edge. Whether it’s parlaying Michael Carter-Williams’ meaningless Rookie of the Year season into more meaningful assets or aggressively using second-round picks, he figures out how to strip a team to its core and make it slowly better over time.

The proof is in the pudding with a Sixers team that started to look pretty, pretty good to close out 2016-17, Joel Embiid’s injury not withstanding.

Hinkie’s not infallible. His draft record is open to interpretation, and there’s the issue of his antagonizing opposing front offices and player agents.

But he’s a smart guy. He won’t make the same mistakes he did with the Sixers, such as drafting a bunch of big guys in a row or angering every agent in the business. If he can bring a humble approach to the biggest rebuild in the NBA, the former commander of The Process can get the Knicks pointed in the right direction.