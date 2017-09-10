How to stay safe when a hurricane causes power outages

Power outages can add an extra level of danger when hurricanes strike, making it unsafe in some areas even after the storm has passed.

One of the first things that people should do when the power goes out is to alert their utility company of the outage.

“As long as it’s safe, crews will be restoring power as the first bands of severe weather hit, and will work continuously after the storm clears until all customers have power again,” Florida Power and Light Company (FPL) said.

If weather conditions are not safe, crews will have to wait until the weather has improved before fixing the issue, extending the duration of the outage.

“Flooding, storm surge, fallen structures, debris and severe damage from potential tornadoes can affect the speed of power restoration,” FPL said.

People should exercise caution when there are outages in their area, even if their home has not lost power.



How to use a generator safely after a hurricane strikes



Evacuation checklist: How to get your family out safely in the face of an imminent disaster



How to avoid drinking contaminated water after a hurricane

Once power has been restored and the severe weather has passed, people should take the proper steps to make sure that they are prepared for the next time an outage strikes.

This includes replenishing any emergency supplies that may have been used and to inspect and refuel generators.

For more safety and preparedness tips, visit AccuWeather.com/Ready.

m