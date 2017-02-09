How to stream Blues games on FOX Sports GO

Beginning with the 2016-17 NHL season, fans will be able to stream St. Louis Blues games televised by FOX Sports Midwest. Blues games will be available for streaming on the FOX Sports GO app and at FOXSportsGO.com to customers of participating pay-TV providers who receive FOX Sports Midwest as part of their video subscription. For more information, read below and visit FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can also email questions to Midwest@foxsports.net or tweet us at @FSMidwest.

Will I be able to stream Blues games this season?

Yes. If you are a customer of a participating pay-TV provider and receive FOX Sports Midwest as part of your video subscription, you will be able to stream FOX Sports Midwest’s Blues telecasts on FOX Sports GO.

How will it work and how much will it cost?

If a Blues game is being televised on FOX Sports Midwest, it will also be available on FOX Sports GO. To stream games, users will need to verify their credentials by signing in with their pay-TV provider’s user ID and password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO.

How can I access FOX Sports GO?

FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, Xbox One and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Why do I need to sign in?

FOX Sports GO is an extension of your pay-TV service that you get at home. FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch on best available screen– at home or on the go.

Will Comcast customers be able to stream Blues games?

Good news, Comcast Xfinity subscribers. Starting in February 2017, you can now stream Blues games on FOX Sports Midwest on FOX Sports GO.

Which pay-TV providers participate in FOX Sports GO?

Nearly every major pay-TV provider participates in FOX Sports GO. Please visit FOXSportsGO.com for a full list of participating pay-TV providers.

What if my pay-TV provider is not listed or supported?

We’re working all the time to add new TV providers. Contact your TV provider and let them know you want FOX Sports GO.

What if I don’t have my pay-TV provider credentials or I forgot them?

Contact your pay-TV provider to retrieve your username and password.

FOX Sports GO isn’t working. What can I do?

You can contact us on Twitter @FOXSportsGOHelp or visit foxsports.custhelp.com.

For all other questions, please review our FAQ page on FOXSportsGO.com.