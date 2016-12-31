How to watch every NFL Week 17 game

Key matchup: Steve Smith vs. Dre Kirkpatrick

This is “probably” going to be Smith’s last game of his career, so he says, and he figures to be a big factor in an otherwise meaningless game. expect him to put up big numbers against Kirkpatrick, who’s a good-sized corner with great length.

Fun fact: Joe Flacco is the first Ravens quarterback with more than 4,000 yards since Vinny Testaverde in 1996

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery Getty Images