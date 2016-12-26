How to watch Lions vs. Cowboys online: Game time, live stream, TV channel

The Dallas Cowboys will host the Detroit Lions on Monday at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys (12–2) have already locked up the top seed in the NFC, meaning Dallas will have home–field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Cowboys clinched the No. 1 seed when the Giants lost to the Eagles on Thursday night.

The Lions (9–5) can clinch a spot in the postseason with a victory or tie on Monday. Whether the Lions win or lose, the team can only clinch the NFC North by beating the Packers (9–6) next Sunday at home. It is also possible Detroit could make the playoffs despite losing their two remaining games; Washington would have to lose or tie to the Giants.

See how to watch Monday night’s game below.

How to watch

TV: ESPN

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Live stream: You can live stream the game on WatchESPN.

