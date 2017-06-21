How to watch Mexico vs. New Zealand in the Confederations Cup on Wednesday

Mexico and New Zealand get back into Confederations Cup action when the two teams meet on Wednesday in their second match of the group stage. For Mexico, they are hoping to follow up their draw against Portugal with three points to put them in the driver’s seat to advance out of the group, while the All Whites are desperate for a win after losing their opener to Russia.

Here are all the details you need to know to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action on Wednesday.

Fans can watch matches online or stream them on a mobile or home device using the FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass apps, as well as on foxsportsgo.com.

Coverage of the match begins Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET with the pregame show on FS1. After that, Mexico and New Zealand will square off the Fisht Olympic Stadium at 2 p.m. ET.

With Mexico and New Zealand both in need of points, the intensity should be high in Sochi. Make sure you don’t miss a minute of it! Tune into FS1, or download the FOX Sports GO and FOX Soccer Match Pass apps to catch it all.