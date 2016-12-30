How to watch Nebraska vs. Tennessee: Live stream, game time, TV channel

No. 24 Nebraska faces Tennessee in the Music City Bowl in Nashville on Friday.

The Vols hold a clear geographic proximity edge, and can feed off what’s essentially a home game as they aim to end their season on a high after a tough loss to Vanderbilt. Nebraska also hit a rough patch down the stretch and will hope for a healthy Tommy Armstrong to help move the chains.

Find out how to watch the game below.

How to watch

When: Friday, Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: Watch the game online here.

