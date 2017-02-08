How to watch NHRA, Supercross and more this weekend

The 2017 Mello Yello Drag Racing Series season blasts off this weekend with the Circle K NHRA Winternationals from Auto Club Raceway at Pomona in Pomona, California.

Additionally, the 450SX and 250SX riders will be back in action for the sixth time this season at the Arlington Supercross in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The FOX Sports family of networks will showcase these events and more – including the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge season opener at Daytona – throughout the weekend, with each broadcast being simulcast on the FOX Sports GO app.

All times ET and subject to change:

Friday, Feb. 10

— 7 p.m. – NHRA Qualifying – Pomona – FS1 – LIVE

Saturday, Feb. 11

— 12 p.m. – AMSOIL ARENACROSS – Louisville – FS1

— 1 p.m. – NHRA Qualifying – Pomona – FS1 – LIVE

— 10 p.m. – Supercross – Arlington – FS1

Sunday, Feb. 12

— 2 a.m. – NHRA Qualifying – Pomona – FS1

— 11 a.m. – Formula E – Street Racers – FS2

— 1:30 p.m. – Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge – Daytona – FS1

— 4 p.m. – NHRA Final Eliminations – Pomona – FOX – LIVE

— 4 p.m. – Monster Jam – Glendale – FS1