How to watch Sporting KC at Portland

The Sporting KC match at Portland on Saturday, April 15, will be televised on FOX Sports Kansas City and FOX Sports Kansas City Plus.

Live TV coverage starts at 9 p.m., with the match scheduled for 9:30. Coverage will air in its entirety on FOX Sports Kansas City Plus. Coverage will be joined in progress on FOX Sports Kansas City following Royals postgame. Streaming is available on FOX Sports GO to viewers who receive the match as part of their television subscription.

Saturday’s telecast will be available in Kansas, Western Missouri and Nebraska (FSKC and FSKC Plus); Mid-Missouri and Iowa (FSMW and FSMW Plus); and St. Louis (FSMW Plus).