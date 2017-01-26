How to watch Super Bowl LI, Patriots vs. Falcons: Time, TV, streaming, odds

Super Bowl LI is just over a week away as we gear up for the biggest game of the year. The New England Patriots will of course take on the Atlanta Falcons in a battle of high-octane offenses with underrated defenses. The Patriots are currently slated to be favorites when the game kicks off, but we’ve seen them get upset in the Super Bowl before, and it can certainly happen again.

New England Patriots at Atlanta Falcons: Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET (FOX) – Streaming on FOX Sports GO

Odds: New England Patriots (-3). Over/Under: 58.5

Pregame coverage on FOX Sports

Road to the Super Bowl: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

An inside look at the best teams and moments from the 2016 NFL season with exclusive footage and mic’d-up players.

Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special: 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate the day’s hottest sports topics, previewing the big game from Houston.

FOX Super Bowl Kickoff: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Analysts Colin Cowherd, Dave Wannstedt and Charles Tillman get you ready for the Super Bowl with host Charissa Thompson, analyzing matchups and predicting the biggest game of the year.

FOX Super Bowl Pregame: 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET

A Super Bowl-edition of the No. 1 NFL pregame show, featuring co-hosts Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee, as well as analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson. NFL Insider Jay Glazer also joins the show for the latest news and scoops from around the NFL, while Mike Pereira provides insight as a rules analyst.