How will the Cardinals spend their All-Star break?

Ozarks, Vegas, Table Rock and more. These are a few of the plans for the Cardinals during the All-Star break.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Lynn focused on pitching, not rumors: ‘I’m a very narrow-minded person’ DeJong: ‘Voit and I have been helping each other’ Matheny: ‘We’ve got a whole ‘nother season ahead of us’ WATCH: DeJong stays hot with homer on third straight day Paul DeJong: ‘I just ended up with four hits, just one of those days’ Adam Wainwright: ‘Winning’s the name of the game’ More FOX Sports Midwest Videos »